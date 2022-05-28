Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

