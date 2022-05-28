Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 11,914,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

