Brokerages Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

INM remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Friday. 23,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.