Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.02. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of PING traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 540,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,943. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $76,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $19,844,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

