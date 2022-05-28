Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will report sales of $285.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $289.90 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $268.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

