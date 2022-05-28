Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.52. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.25.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,759,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.71 and a 200 day moving average of $465.38. DexCom has a 52-week low of $267.57 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.