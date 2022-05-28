Brokerages Expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce $27.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $113.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.10 million, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENJY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

