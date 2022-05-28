Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. FedEx posted earnings of $5.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.54.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

