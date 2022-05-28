Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.49). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,039. The company has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.