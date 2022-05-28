Brokerages Expect MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. MaxCyte reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year sales of $43.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.73 million, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 229,373 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $11,583,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 323,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,307. The stock has a market cap of $474.19 million and a P/E ratio of -27.47. MaxCyte has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

