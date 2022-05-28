Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $493.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $501.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $515.53 million, with estimates ranging from $506.60 million to $532.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

