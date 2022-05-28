Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.33. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.