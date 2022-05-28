Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €92.58

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.35 ($98.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($93.09) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.38 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €73.18 ($77.85). 326,252 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.02. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

