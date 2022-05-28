Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$99.93

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$90.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$84.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

