Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target at $7.81

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

