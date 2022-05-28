Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.25

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,422,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,255,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 527,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.