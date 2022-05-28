Brokerages Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT at $124.00

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Centamin has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.71.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

