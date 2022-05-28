Brokerages Set Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.97. 71,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,411. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 239.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

