Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $56.70

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 299,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,845. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

