Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $106.87

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.99. 552,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

