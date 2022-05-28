Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PREKF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

