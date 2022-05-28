Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $15.21

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

