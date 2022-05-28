Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$149.75

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

X traded up C$1.13 on Friday, reaching C$137.81. 170,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.53. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

