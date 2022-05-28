Brokerages Set Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target at $170.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TGVSF shares. HSBC raised Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGVSF remained flat at $$21.03 during midday trading on Monday. Tryg A/S has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

