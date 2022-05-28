Brokerages Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target at $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 7,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valneva has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $67.84.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
