Brokerages Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target at $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 7,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valneva has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

