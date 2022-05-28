Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$19.01 on Friday. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$18.70 and a twelve month high of C$22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.05.

