Brookfield Business Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of BBU.UN opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -579.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$26.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.30.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

