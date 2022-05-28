Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Price Down 1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $72.00. 264,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 260,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

