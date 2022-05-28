BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $430.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.