BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.71.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

