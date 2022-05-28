BTIG Research Cuts INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target to $14.00

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of INmune Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

