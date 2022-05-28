Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKE traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 560,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,480. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

