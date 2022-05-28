Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Bunge worth $252,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

