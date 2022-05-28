Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.86.

BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

