Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.86.
BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
