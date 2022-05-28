Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,918,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYRG stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 7,273,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,002. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buyer Group International (BYRG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.