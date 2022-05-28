Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,918,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 7,273,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,002. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

