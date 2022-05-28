Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce $78.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $67.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $316.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.70 million to $318.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.70 million to $345.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

CAMT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 210,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.