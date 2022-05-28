Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

