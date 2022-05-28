Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,620. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.