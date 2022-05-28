Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,620. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

