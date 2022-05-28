Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.65.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.