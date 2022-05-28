Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of SMWB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

