Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $457.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.