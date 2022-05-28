Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $457.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

