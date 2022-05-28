Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capri by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Capri by 4.1% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.