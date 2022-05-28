Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

