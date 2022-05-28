CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

