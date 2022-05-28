CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.57 million.

CARG stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 884,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.