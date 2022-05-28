Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.36.

CASY stock opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

