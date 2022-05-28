Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of CSTL stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,570. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $595.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
