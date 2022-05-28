CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,080 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

