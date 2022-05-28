Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

