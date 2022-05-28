CertiK (CTK) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.05027532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00508751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008696 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

